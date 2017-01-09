Bensonapproved.com launches, looks to guide users to credible USB Type-C cables, chargers and adapters

Posted by:
Date: Monday, January 9th, 2017, 05:37
Category: Accessory, Hardware, News, USB-C

Ok, this could be helpful.

In the wake of a fair number of questionable USB-C adapters (you get what you pay for in terms of snagging a gas station accessory), Benson Leung has launched bensonapproved.com, a web site that tests and reviews as many USB Type-C (USB-C) cables and accessories that it can get its hands on.

Leung, a Google Chromebook engineer, has spent a fair amount of time buying batches of USB Type-C cables off Amazon and testing them to see if they perform up to par or are just cheap knock-offs.


The cables and chargers themselves can fail in a variety of ways, albeit incorrect resistors seem to be among the most common problems so far.

So, if you’re wondering which USB Type-C adapters are worth looking into and which are a waste of your hard-earning money, take a gander at Leung’s web site and please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via bensonapproved.com and Fast Company

Recent Posts

Safari-get.com URL leads to new malware strain for macOS-based machines

Apple Pay to gain support, integration at more than 300,000 MORE loyalty card-based vending machines

HDMI 2.1 specification notes released, could bring impressive new features to your Mac

MacBook Pro, backpack may have saved passenger's life in Fort Lauderdale shooting spree

Apple to release Q1 2017 financial results on January 31st