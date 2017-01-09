Bensonapproved.com launches, looks to guide users to credible USB Type-C cables, chargers and adapters

Monday, January 9th, 2017, 05:37

Ok, this could be helpful.

In the wake of a fair number of questionable USB-C adapters (you get what you pay for in terms of snagging a gas station accessory), Benson Leung has launched bensonapproved.com, a web site that tests and reviews as many USB Type-C (USB-C) cables and accessories that it can get its hands on.

Leung, a Google Chromebook engineer, has spent a fair amount of time buying batches of USB Type-C cables off Amazon and testing them to see if they perform up to par or are just cheap knock-offs.



The cables and chargers themselves can fail in a variety of ways, albeit incorrect resistors seem to be among the most common problems so far.

So, if you’re wondering which USB Type-C adapters are worth looking into and which are a waste of your hard-earning money, take a gander at Leung’s web site and please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via bensonapproved.com and Fast Company

