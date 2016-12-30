Consumer Reports stands by its 2016 MacBook Pro battery test results

Friday, December 30th, 2016, 05:29

Consumer Reports is standing by its findings regarding the 2016 MacBook Pro battery’s sporadic performance.

The publication’s director of electronics testing, Maria Rerecich, offered the following comment when asked about possible retesting:

In this case, we don’t believe re-running the tests are warranted for several reasons. First, as we point out in our original article, experiencing very high battery life on MacBooks is not unusual for us – in fact we had a model in our comparative tests that got 19 hours. Second, we confirmed our brightness with three different meters, so we feel confident in our findings using this equipment. Finally, we monitor our tests very closely. There is an entry logged every minute, so we know from these entries that the app worked correctly.



Apple’s Phil Schiller has stated that Consumer Reports’ test results do not match the company’s extensive lab tests nor field data.

In turn, the company has offered the following comment and vowed to collaborate with the publication:

We are working collaboratively to understand the lower battery life findings and will report back to our readers if and when there is an update.

The Consumer Reports story, which has taken a life of its own, marks the first time the publication has not recommended an Apple notebook.

