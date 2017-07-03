Developer comments on newly-released HomePod firmware, points out new interface changes

Monday, July 31st, 2017, 05:41

Posted by:Date:Category:

Late Friday, Apple released firmware for its upcoming HomePod smart speaker system to the developer community.

Not long after, developer Steve Troughton-Smith revealed the following details about the new firmware:

HomePod firmware code (labeled AudioAccessory1,1) shows that the smart speaker runs the full iOS stack like an iPhone without a screen and relies on a shell app called SoundBoard (presumably like SpringBoard on iOS).

Like Apple’s other products, HomePod will support accessibility features including VoiceOver according to the firmware code.



The top surface area of the HomePod will feature a design akin to Siri’s interface and feature plus or minus symbols, as press noted when the HomePod was demoed at WWDC in June. This touch surface area will be used to optionally activate Siri with a long press or interact with music and volume control and timers.

Troughton-Smith also offer the opinion that the illuminated part of the HomePod top surface is an LED matrix versus a few large LEDs which could support more than just plus and minus symbols and the Siri animation in the future.

Although the device will run iOS code, it isn’t expected that the HomePod OD will support third party apps or extensions in its current shape. This could change further down the line in the device’s development.

HomePod is scheduled to ship sometime in December for $349 each.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Twitter

Related

Recent Posts