Developers uncover hints as to HomePod’s RAM, display specifications in latest firmware update

Deep within Apple’s firmware update for the upcoming HomePod, some of the critical specs have been found.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith shared last week that HomePod will run a full iOS stack and uses a shell app called SoundBoard. He also mentioned more specifics about the display/touch surface stating “The center part of the HomePod surface appears to be an LED matrix and not just big LEDs—could perhaps display shapes/symbols.”



Troughton-Smith’s retweet of another developer’s findings noted that HomePod’s display will come in at 272 x 340 and the smart speaker will feature 1GB RAM. Even if it doesn’t sound like much in this day and age, this will probably be plenty for the device’s feature set.

The HomePod is due out later this year and will compete with other smart speaker systems, such as those made by Amazon and Google.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Twitter

