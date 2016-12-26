djay Pro receives Apple Design Award

Monday, December 26th, 2016, 05:59

The Apple Design Awards have just been announced and djay Pro by algoriddim GmbH.

The app, which retails for $9.99 on the App Store, features just about every innovation and feature under the sun for both aspiring and experienced users looking to make music, including the following:

Powerful DJ Interface:

• Jog Wheels

• Waveforms

• Four Decks

• Sampler

• Video

• Landscape & Portrait Modes



Spotify Integration:

• Instant access to over 20 million songs

• Playlists, Songs, Charts, Browse

• Match: cloud-based song recommendations powered by The Echo Nest

• Instant access to BPM and Key information through the cloud

• On-the-fly playlist editing and song saving

• Drag & Drop from Spotify app

• Powerful audio streaming technology: ultra-low latency, advanced effects, on-the-fly analysis

Video Integration

• Video library with pre-bundled content

• Video mixing and scratching

• Transitions

• Music Visualizers

• Visual FX

• Title & image overlays

• A/V recording

• Support for external displays and Airplay

Four Deck Mixing:

• Horizontal / vertical layouts

• Crossfader assignments (left, right, thru)

Music Library:

• Spotify + iTunes

• Video library

• History and Queue

• Instant preview

• Light / dark mode

• Expanded mode

Waveform Layouts:

• Horizontal / vertical

• Two deck / four deck

• Variable zoom level

Sampler:

• Live sampling and preset editing

• Pre-bundled content by Loopmasters

• Pre-bundled samples by DJQbert

Recording:

• Live Audio Recording

• Live Video Recording

Automix

• Automatic, beat-matched mixes

• Queue and Playlist automation

• Automatic transitions

• Automix Radio powered by The Echo Nest

Advanced DJ Tools:

• Sync

• Cue Points

• Looping

• Skipping

• Scrubbing

• Slip Mode

• Beat grid editing

Audio FX:

• Over 30 state-of-the-art audio effects powered by Sugar Bytes (available via In-App Purchase)

• Up to three chain-able audio effects per deck

• XY-Pad and Instant FX

Audio Processing:

• Advanced time-stretching (up to +- 75%)

• Pitch shifting (up to +- 1 octave)

• Audio mixing with adjustable crossfader curves

• EQ, panning, and highpass/lowpass filtering

• Audio Limiter

Audio Analysis:

• BPM and beat detection

• Flexible beat grids with support for dynamic tempo

• Frequency-based colored waveforms

• Key detection

• Auto-gain / Normalize

• Multi-core batch analysis

Hardware Integration:

• Native support for DJ controllers including Reloop Beatpad, Pioneer DDJ-WeGO, Numark Mixdeck Quad, Numark iDJ Pro

• Support for multi-channel USB audio interfaces

Optimized for iPad Pro:

• Smart Keyboard integration (over 70 keyboard shortcuts)

• Advanced iOS 9 Multitasking integration (Slide Over, Split view, and Portrait modes)

• Full HD video capture and rendering (1080p)

• Support for 4K videos

• AirPlay Integration

• iPad camera integration

• 60 frames per second graphics rendering

• iCloud integration: syncs cue points, grid edits, and metadata with iOS and Mac versions of djay

djay Pro retails for $9.99 and requires iOS 8.0 or later to install and run.

If you’re tried djay Pro and have any feedback to offer, let us know what you make of it in the comments.

Via the App Store

