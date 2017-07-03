Dummy video offers detailed look at purported next-gen iPhone design

Thursday, June 29th, 2017, 05:13

This might be the closest approximation of the next-gen iPhone.

Following scores of renderings, dummy models, and design leaks, the cool cats at OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles have teamed up to present an iPhone 8 dummy model with an edge-to-edge display, a top bar that will accommodate the front-facing camera and sensors, a vertical dual-lens rear camera, and a glossy black chassis made from glass with a matching and indistinguishable steel band around the edges.

The dummy model is similar to that featured in previous leaks, but is closer to what the rumor mill and leaked design drawings have indicated. As such, the next-gen iPhone is thought to incorporate a slim, almost bezel-free design with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the display of the device.



The handset purportedly measures 71mm wide, 144mm long, and 7.5mm thick, which matches up with previous size estimates we’ve seen leaked. At present, the iPhone 7 measures in at 67.1mm wide, 138.3mm long, and 7.1mm thick. The new device, if the dummy models and other rumors are correct, will be similar in size to the iPhone 7, but will have a display that is similar in size to the iPhone 7 Plus display.







The leak is thought to originate from dummy models which are typically sent to case makers and accessory suppliers along the supply chain. Once the dummy model is received, a case or accessory can be designed to be first on the market once the new iPhone hits. In past years, these dummy models have been largely accurate, but there are, on occasion, design discrepancies.

Where new features are concerned, Apple is thought to be incorporating a rear Touch ID button as well as having removed the Home button, added wireless charging, 3D sensing and facial recognition for the front-facing camera.

Via MacRumors, OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles

