Exclusive Apple, Amazon deal comes to close, brings non-Audible audiobooks to iTunes

You’ll soon be able to snag non-Audible audiobooks within iTunes.

A long-standing exclusive arrangement between Apple and Amazon, which has been in place since 2003, came to an end earlier this month following complaints from German publishers and investigations by European antitrust regulators, who were concerned that the agreement was stifling competition and raising prices.

Regulators began investigating in late 2015. It appears all investigations are being suspended in light of the companies’ decisions to end the exclusivity agreement.

“With the deletion of the exclusivity agreement, Apple will now have the opportunity to purchase digital audiobooks from other suppliers,” Andreas Mundt, president of Germany’s antitrust agency, said in a statement. “This will enable a wider range of offer and lower prices for consumers.”



Audible confirmed that it had removed the exclusivity provision ins contract with Apple, and added that it will still continue to offer audiobooks via iTunes.

Apple has yet to reply to a request for comment.

The European Commission has welcomed the agreement, stating that the revised terms are “likely to improve competition” for audiobook distribution in Europe. Given that the agreement applied elsewhere, it could have the same affect globally, too.

Audible has stood as a dominant player in the audiobook market for years now, iTunes having represented an ideal marketplace for the company’s wares. With the change, publishers should be able to bypass Audible and go directly to Apple for distribution.

