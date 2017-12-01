Face ID unable to approve family purchases, reasons for this unknown

Friday, December 29th, 2017, 03:58

This is a bit strange.

A number of iPhone X owners have discovered that Face ID isn’t available as an authentication method for the “Ask to Buy” feature, which allows parents to approve their kids’ iOS purchases and downloads. At present, the parent, or controlling Apple ID account holder, must enter their entire Apple account password to approve each individual purchase attempt.

As a result, users are frustrated given that this equivalent functionality was available on Touch ID devices and seems to have been lost in the transition to the iPhone X. Face ID can be used as an authentication method for other purchases, just like Touch ID before it—but Touch ID also worked for “Ask to Buy,” and Face ID doesn’t.



This change also comes at a time when Apple has touted Face ID as Touch ID’s eventual replacement. The Face ID authentication feature has been applied to a number of third-party apps, which transitioned flawlessly to Face ID as a login protocol.

The bug also comes at a time of year when parents of families with several children might find their kids cashing in various App Store gift cards and will need the controlling password for purchase, normal use and in-app purchases for games.

Apple has yet to indicate why this limitation is in place, although the company has stated that Face ID is most likely to be fooled by a close family member who bears a strong physical resemblance to the face data stored on the device.

Apple has yet to respond to requests for comment on this issue.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Ars Technica and discussions.apple.com

