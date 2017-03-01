Final 2017 emojis approved, en route for June

Thursday, March 30th, 2017, 05:21

Additional emojis are coming your way.

After months of work aligning Unicode 10.0 code points with new features in Emoji 5.0, the 2017 emoji list is now final.

The new emojis include smileys, people, food, drink, flags, and for the first time: new fantasy characters such as a mermaid, genie, and vampire.











Changes from past drafts include the flags of England, Scotland, and Wales. These join previously approved candidates such as vomit face, orange heart, and T-Rex.

All in all, you’ll see 69 new emojis come June, which amount to 239 new emojis when gender and skin tone are taken into account.

So, the additional emojis you might have been dreaming of are en route come June. Enjoy!

Via blog.emojipedia.org

