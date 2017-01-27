“Find My AirPods” feature emerges in iOS 10.3 Public Beta 1

Friday, January 27th, 2017, 05:35

If you’re an iOS public beta tester, this could be pretty neat.

Apple has released the first iOS 10.3 public beta for developer testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 10.3 public beta 1 follows two days after the first developer version of the upcoming software update.

The iOS 10.3 public beta 1 includes the following new features and changes, including the first chance to play with the :Find My AirPods” app:



– Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app

– Siri learns cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

– Safari now supports Reduced Motion preference in web apps

– New prominent user security section in Settings app

– iOS 10.3 uses new Apple File System (APFS)

– Podcasts app now has a widget like Music app, same app design

– New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings

– No “Theater Mode” or Control Center toggle on iOS 10.3, but Apple documentation says watchOS update will include which may activate on iPhone

– CarPlay now has quick access to last three used apps for quick switching without accessing the Home screen

– CarPlay also gains quick access to albums from songs in Music, new Up Next screen

– Weather data in Maps app now has 3D Touch forecast

If you’ve had a chance to play with iOS 10.3 Public Beta 1 and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and beta.apple.com

