Google Assistant app released for iOS

Thursday, May 18th, 2017, 05:51

Posted by:Date:Category:

The Google Assistant app has come to iOS.

Google announced the release of its Assistant app for iOS at its I/O developer conference today. The virtual assistant will arrive soon as a standalone app for iPhone, initially for users in the US. Previously the Siri competitor was only available through its Allo messaging app and for Android and Google Home devices.

The app can handle the following tasks:

Make quick phone calls (e.g. “Call Mom.”) Send text messages (e.g. “Text my bestie.”) Send emails (e.g. “Email your boss the latest TPS report.”) Set reminders (e.g. “Remind me to buy a birthday gift for Sarah.”) Set calendar events (e.g. “Set a calendar event for dinner with Charlie tomorrow from 7-9.”) Play music (e.g. “Play Jazz music on Youtube.”) Navigate to places (e.g. “Get me directions home.”) Ask it anything (e.g. “Will I need an umbrella today?”)

The company announced additional improvements to the Assistant app today, including the ability to type with Assistant on devices and a typing feature that will allow users to interact with the platform without having to use voice commands.

In addition, Google announced that Google Lens will have Assistant integration, allowing users to take a photo at real world items to get information via Assistant.

Google Assistant for iOS is available for free and requires iOS 9.1 or later to install and run.

If you’ve had a chance to play with the app and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and the App Store

Related

Recent Posts