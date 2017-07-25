Google Chrome 60 offers Touch Bar support, other features

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017, 05:58

Posted by:Date:Category:

Google Chrome is up to version 60, is available for Windows, Linux, and Mac and for you MacBook Pro fans, now sports full Touch Bar support for the most recent MacBooks. Chrome 60 now allows Touch Bar users to customize Chrome shortcuts by adding, removing, or rearranging buttons as they please.

Users can update this setting in Chrome 60 by heading to View > Customize Touch Bar from the Menu bar. You can then combine laptop controls, such as brightness and volume settings, with the Chrome shortcuts and stack them as you feel comfortable.



You can also choose to disable typing suggestions if you don’t want Chrome to autocomplete keywords. In addition to Touch Bar support, Chrome 60 contains other non consumer-facing additions such as Payment Request and Credential Management APIs to help developers create apps that speed up commonly used payment checkout and login processes.

If you’ve tried Chrome 60 and its new Touch Bar features and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via The Verge and 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts