HandBrake hits 1.0, (mostly) leaves the beta stages after 13 years

It took 13 years, but one of the coolest free video conversion apps for the Mac has left the beta stage.

HandBrake, the free jack-of-all-trades video conversion tool, reached version 1.0 on December 24th.

The program allows for video transcoding, or translating video clips from one format for another.



The new version offers the following fixes and changes: audio and video syncing for difficult sources, adds new device presets, adds new MKV and JSON presets, improves performance Skylake-based Macs, and more.

Even so, according to some of its deeper documentation, the program hasn’t completely left beta and will still be worked on by the open source community.

If you’ve tried HandBrake 1.0 and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer and handbrake.fr

