HandBrake hits 1.0, (mostly) leaves the beta stages after 13 years

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, December 28th, 2016, 05:18
Category: Developer, News, Software

handbrake-logo

It took 13 years, but one of the coolest free video conversion apps for the Mac has left the beta stage.

HandBrake, the free jack-of-all-trades video conversion tool, reached version 1.0 on December 24th.

The program allows for video transcoding, or translating video clips from one format for another.


The new version offers the following fixes and changes: audio and video syncing for difficult sources, adds new device presets, adds new MKV and JSON presets, improves performance Skylake-based Macs, and more.

Even so, according to some of its deeper documentation, the program hasn’t completely left beta and will still be worked on by the open source community.

If you’ve tried HandBrake 1.0 and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer and handbrake.fr

Recent Posts

Apple says it will work with Consumer Reports to isolate potential battery issues found in 2016 MacBook Pro

Nintendo looks to release 2-3 titles per year on other platforms following Super Mario Run's App Store success

djay Pro receives Apple Design Award

Consumer Reports cites varying battery performance on 2016 MacBook Pros, holds back recommendation on new notebooks

Two additional Campus 2 aerial construction videos leaked, show updated progress over the Christmas holiday