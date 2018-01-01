Happy new year from O’Grady’s PowerPage!!!

Monday, January 1st, 2018, 03:11

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s 2018 and we here at O’Grady’s PowerPage will be taking the day off to spend time with friends and family.

As such, we’ll be back tomorrow with all the Mac and mobile news, rumors and tidbits we can get our hands on. Hang tight, have a great day and we’ll do everything we can to help make 2018 as awesome as possible.

There’s every reason to be enthusiastic about the new year, as evidenced by Kermit the Frog.







