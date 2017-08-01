HomePod firmware hints at possible Face ID scanning even when next-gen iPhone is laying flat

Monday, August 7th, 2017, 05:55

The leaked HomePod firmware might have given away yet another feature for Apple’s upcoming next-gen iPhone.

iHelp has noted a line that references support for facial recognition even when the device is laying flat on its back. The term “Pearl” is believed to be Apple’s name for Face ID:

AXRestingPearlUnlock com.apple.accessibility.resting.pearl.unlock



Interestingly the feature is categorized as an Accessibility option. Though, several current Touch ID features and capabilities are categorized as Accessibility even though they’re applicable to just about everyone.

An earlier report through Bloomberg highlighted Apple’s forthcoming Face ID technology as well as its speed and accuracy:

The sensor’s speed and accuracy are focal points of the feature. It can scan a user’s face and unlock the iPhone within a few hundred milliseconds, the person said. It is designed to work even if the device is laying flat on a table, rather than just close up to the face.

It’s believed that the Face ID technology will use infrared technology for facial recognition, thus allowing it to scan the user’s face at weird/obscure angles.

Furthermore, the HomePod code mentions “APPS_USING_PEARL,” which seemingly references third-party app support, something else that was previously reported. Much like how Touch ID is supported in many third-party applications, such as banking and finance apps, it seems as if Face ID will offer similar capabilities.

A reference entitled “PEARL_AUTOLOCK” mentioned in the firmware may work as an additional security measure that would automatically lock the iPhone if it detects an unregistered face.

The HomePod firmware has offered several details about the iPhone 8 thus far, including the supposed final design of the device’s front, additional details on Face ID, camera specs, and much more.

Via 9to5Mac, iHelp and Bloomberg

