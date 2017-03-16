How-To: How to close all your open Safari tabs at once

Thursday, March 16th, 2017, 05:33

This qualifies as one of the coolest iOS shortcuts I’ve heard about in a while.

For people who want to close all their Safari tabs at once, you can pull this off on your iOS device by pressing and holding the new tab (double square) button.

That’s it, it offers to close all your open Safari tabs at once and saves a giant headache in the process.

And if that’s not spiffy, nothing is.

Via Reddit

