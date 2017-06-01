iFixit offers 32GB RAM upgrade kit for Apple’s 2017 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display

Monday, June 12th, 2017, 05:40

This will definitely come in handy.

iFixit recently noticed that the RAM in Apple’s new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display was upgradable and is already offering a kit to take advantage of this fact.

It’s been noted that the base 3.0 GHz model tops out at 16GB of RAM and that the only way to jump to 32GB of RAM is to purchase the pricier 3.4 GHz model. In order the snag the 32GB configuration, you’d have to pay an extra $200 for the faster model, plus another $600 to scale up to 32GB of RAM.

iFixit’s 32GB RAM kit is available for $299.95 before delivery and includes the following items:

32 GB (2x16GB) of DDR4-PC2400 2400MHz RAM Replacement Display Adhesive Strips iMac Opening Wheel iMac Service Wedge Plastic Cards Spudger Tweezers Phillips #00, T5, T8, and T10 Bits Driver Handle

iFixit has labeled the upgrade as “potentially dangerous” given that it requires you to handle a power supply that contains large capacitors. Unplug the iMac and hold the power button down for at least 10 seconds to help discharge the capacitors. Handle the board by the edges and do not touch surface components.

The company has also advised you to use their tools, in that the hub on the iMac Opening Tool will keep you from pushing the wheel in too far. If using a different tool, insert no more than 3/8″ into the display. Otherwise, you risk severing antenna cables and causing serious damage.

The guide contains no fewer than 63 steps, complete with numerous warnings and cautions along the way.

iFixit has also stated that it is working on SSD upgrade kits for the new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and has noted that they expect them to be available “very soon.”

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and iFixit

