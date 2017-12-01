iMac Pro units beat delivery dates, begin arriving early for some users

Tuesday, December 26th, 2017, 03:57

Posted by:Date:Category:

It seems as if some 5K iMac Pros have arrived a bit early.

A slew of images posted to Instagram and a video on YouTube have shown the desktop and assorted Space Gray accessories arriving in the hands of customers.







Japanese Mac site Mac Otakara has also posted a video and photos of the iMac Pro tearing through several benchmarking applications.

The iMac Pro starts at $4,999 and is available in 8, 10, 14, and 18-core configurations.



Where initial shipping estimates had placed arrival dates around December 27th, it seems that some deliveries arrived ahead of schedule.

If your iMac Pro arrived early, please let us know what you make of it and we’ll gladly link you!

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Mac Otakara

Related

Recent Posts