Intel, Toyota, other firms create consortium to help resolve big data issues in self-driving car market

Posted by:
Date: Monday, August 14th, 2017, 05:57
Category: Apple Car, Hardware, News, Software, Uncategorized

A number of tech and automotive firms including Intel, Toyota, and Ericsson announced the creation of a consortium that will focus on building a “big data” ecosystem for self-driving cars. The consortium will also focus on technologies such as driver assistance and using real-time data.

Other partners in the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) include Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo, and auto parts maker Denso. The automaker said that data traffic between vehicles and cloud servers is predicted to hit 10 exabytes per month by 2025, creating the need for “new architectures of network and computing infrastructure” to handle it.

The consortium will also “define requirements and develop use cases for emerging mobile devices with a particular focus on the automotive industry, bringing them to standards bodies, industry consortiums and solution providers.”


Last Wednesday, Intel announced plans to place more than 100 self-driving vehicles on the roads. These vehicles could conceivably rely on

On Wednesday Intel revealed plans to put over 100 self-driving vehicles on roads, which could conceivably rely on cloud infrastructure launched by the new consortium.

The AECC announcement highlights a potential obstacle for Apple’s self-driving car plans. While the company is currently only testing a platform on a handful of existing vehicles, a commercial launch —whether through a self-designed car, or in partnership with others —could require vast amounts of high-bandwidth infrastructure on top of its modern data centers. It’s unlikely to turn to third parties however, given its policies towards data security.

Apple might be able to reduce cloud demands with local processing and machine learning, something CEO Tim Cook hinted at in a recent interview.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

Recent Posts

Leaked HomePod firmware hints at resizable virtual Home button for iPhone 8

Rumor: iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and 8 to enter mass production in mid-September, arrive in black, silver and gold color choices

Apple launches official Instagram account to showcase iPhone photographers' work

New hints surface from leaked HomePod firmware, hunt at 240 fps 1080p video capture, biometric authentication for next-gen iPhone

Rumor: Apple places order in excess of $200 million with 3D sensing provider Lumentum ahead of iPhone 8 production

Leave a Reply