iOS 11 “Messages in iCloud” feature touted, release date unknown

This may be another case of having to wait a little bit for an iOS 11 feature that was shown in a demo but not released as of yet.

Apple’s “Messages is iCloud” feature, which was touted at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference event, was removed during the beta cycle and will return at some undisclosed point in the future.

The “Messages in iCloud” feature synchronized a user’s Messages “stack” between devices seamlessly. With the feature set implemented, deleting a message on one logged-in device would strike it from all, plus only the newest messages would be stored on-device with the rest held in iCloud and loaded only when needed.



Since the release of iOS 11 on Tuesday, there is no mention of the cloud-based Messages on the feature page for iOS 11.

Even without the functionality, users can continue to receive and store messages on each device, and can continue to backup and restore messages using iCloud Backup.

At present, not only is Messages in iCloud not fully implemented, but Apple Pay Cash and AirPlay 2 appear to be missing as well.

