iOS Control Center “bug” discovered, may lead to freeze or crash

This qualifies as a sort of odd bug, but it might be relevant.

The error, first spotted by Italian web site AmiciApple, this bug appears to work with iOS versions as recent as the latest iOS 10.3.2 beta and stems from odd settings within Control Center. While the chances of it happening are rare, they’re still possible.

To activate the bug, pull up Control Center, simultaneously select one option from the bottom bar (Alarm Clock, Calculator, or Camera), Night Shift, and AirDrop. You have to use three fingers to tap them all at once and it may take a few times to actually work.



Your iOS device will freeze for a few seconds, then it should automatically “re-spring” and everything will return to normal. In some cases, however, it doesn’t automatically re-spring and you’ll have to manually reboot your device completely.

As seen in the video below, it’s unlikely that you’ll accidentally trigger the error, but it’s still helpful to be aware of it.







This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a bug like this. The most infamous occurrence was back in 2015 when the “effective power” text made the rounds and caused a device to reboot when received. The next year, certain links in Safari caused iOS altogether to crash. Earlier this year, another less severe “effective power”-type text started to make the rounds, but didn’t explode to the level of “effective power” bug.

If you’ve seen this bug on your end or have been able to recreate it on your iOS device, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and AmiciApple

