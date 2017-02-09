iPad Air 2 models experiencing stock-outs, updated models could be forthcoming soon

Thursday, February 9th, 2017, 05:25

When Apple’s inventory runs low, a new model tends to be around the corner.

This seems to be the case with the iPad Air 2, wherein inventory levels have dropped as a trio of new models are rumored to soon launch, potentially suggesting the popular iPad Air 2 will be axed for a new model with faster processor.

Certain models of the table are not available from a number of authorized Apple resellers. At MacMall, neither the space gray nor silver variants of the 32-gigabyte Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 are in stock. And on the high end, B&H lists all LTE-equipped 128-gigabyte models as “no longer available,” suggesting inventory will not be replenished.



Over at the Apple Store, the silver, gold and space gray versions of the Wi-Fi iPad Air 2 will deliver no sooner than February 20th for online order. Retail availability also seems to be drying up, as some Apple store locations have stated that new inventory will arrive no sooner than February 24th.

Apple first released the iPad Air 2 in late 2014, giving it a then-top-of-the-line A8X processor. In 2017, however, it lags well behind the current iPad Pro lineup and its A9X chips, putting it as an entry-level option starting at $399.

Apple is expected to stick with 12.9 inches for the high-end iPad Pro and may adopt a new 10.5-inch display for its smaller variant. It’s also rumored that Apple will offer a new 9.7-inch entry-level iPad Air. Such a move could spell the end for the iPad Air 2 after a nearly two-and-a-half-year run.

Rumors claim the budget-priced 9.7-inch iPad will feature a version of the A9 chip found in the iPhone 6s.

Despite being the least powerful model, market forecasts call for the new entry-level 9.7-inch version to be the best selling option in Apple’s lineup. Last quarter, the average selling price of an iPad was just $422.98, revealing that consumers prefer lower prices over more horsepower— the 9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $599, while the 12.9-inch version is $799 and up.

As always, these changes are rumored and almost entirely up in the air.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

