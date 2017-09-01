iPhone X announced at Apple press event

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 14:27

The big kahuna has been announced.

Over at the Apple press event, Apple officially unveiled the iPhone X (pronounced: ten). The handset features a Super Retina Display, incorporates a 5.8-inch OLED with an edge-to-edge design and is available in space gray and silver colors.

Like the Apple TV 4K, the iPhone X supports HDR and Dolby Vision. It also supports True Tone like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.



Perhaps the most major change with the iPhone X is the fact that the Home button has now been removed and Apple has installed a Tap to Wake feature as well as a Raise to Wake, wherein you can raise the phone, then swipe up from the bottom of the display to unlock the iPhone or return to the Home screen. Swipe up and pause to enter multitasking.

Siri is now invoked via a “Hey Siri” voice command or a new, larger side button. Touch ID is replaced with a new Face ID facial recognition feature. Face ID relies on the new True Depth camera system. This feature works even in the dark to unlock your iPhone.

The iPhone X features an A11 Bionic processor, which sports a special neural engine that helps run the Face ID feature. Apple has stated that Face ID can’t be spoofed by photographs, masks, and makeup, and changing your actual appearance with a hat or beard or makeup won’t prevent Face ID from working. The company has also stated that all the processing is completed locally and securely, and the feature only works when you’re eyes are open and you’re paying attention and not looking away.

In terms of security, Touch ID has a 1 in 50,000 stat for security. Face ID beats that with 1 in a million. Face ID is used with Apple Pay and the new side button and in apps that already support Touch ID.

In addition, Apple also demonstrated its new Animoji feature, which uses facial tracking to capture your expressive as well as your voice to send animated emoji.

The iPhone X also features dual 12MP sensors, complete with optical image stabilization. Both Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting from the iPhone 8 Plus are also available on iPhone X. The front-facing camera on iPhone X supports Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting as well.

Apple stated that the iPhone X’s battery offers two more hours of battery life than the iPhone 7. The device also features Wireless Qi charging through its glass backing.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 27 in more than 55 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, November 3. The iPhone X is available in 64GB and 256GB capacities and retail pricing begins at $999.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

