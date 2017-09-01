iStat Menus updated to 6.00, offers massive number of new features and improvements

Saturday, September 30th, 2017, 16:10

If you enjoy monitoring all aspects of your Mac, you’re going to like this.

On Monday, Bjango released version 6.00 of iStat Menus, its popular system monitoring software. The new version offers tools to keep track of CPU, memory, disk, network, temperature, fan, Bluetooth, date and time and weather functions.

The update offers extensive new tools to each category, allowing you to keep track of just about everything that happens on your computer.



The full (and fairly massive) change log for version 6.00 is linked below, complete with new features as well as bug fixes and improvements.

iStat Menus 6.00 requires OS X 10.11 or later to install and run and retails for $8.00.

If you’ve tried the new version and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you make of it in the comments.

Via Bjango change log

