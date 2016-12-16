iTunes gift card deals surface, in effect for a while longer
Category: Gift card, iTunes, News, retail
There are deals to be had via the iTunes Card Deals Twitter feed.
Breaking it down:
– Kroger is running 15 percent off iTunes cards until December 20th.
– Costco members can receive a $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49, a $100 iTunes gift card for $84.49 and a $200 iTunes gift card for $164.99 with a limit of three per member. Keep in mind that this is not actually a card, but a code delivered by email.
– Meijer is running 17 percent off iTunes gift cards at the moment.
– Sam’s Club is pricing four $25 iTunes gift cards at $84.47 until December 17th as long as you purchase the gift cards online.
– Fry’s is offering $25 iTunes gift cards for $20, albeit the card must be purchased within a Fry’s retail location.
Check out the iTunes Card Deals Twitter feed for more information and please let us know what you think via the comments.
Via @iTunesCardDeals