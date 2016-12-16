iTunes gift card deals surface, in effect for a while longer

Posted by:
Date: Friday, December 16th, 2016, 05:32
Category: Gift card, iTunes, News, retail

itunes-15

There are deals to be had via the iTunes Card Deals Twitter feed.

Breaking it down:

– Kroger is running 15 percent off iTunes cards until December 20th.


– Costco members can receive a $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49, a $100 iTunes gift card for $84.49 and a $200 iTunes gift card for $164.99 with a limit of three per member. Keep in mind that this is not actually a card, but a code delivered by email.

– Meijer is running 17 percent off iTunes gift cards at the moment.

– Sam’s Club is pricing four $25 iTunes gift cards at $84.47 until December 17th as long as you purchase the gift cards online.

– Fry’s is offering $25 iTunes gift cards for $20, albeit the card must be purchased within a Fry’s retail location.

Check out the iTunes Card Deals Twitter feed for more information and please let us know what you think via the comments.

Via @iTunesCardDeals

Recent Posts

iFixit publishes full teardown of AirPods, reveals possible charging case flaws

Apple, Google to add railroad crossing data to map programs following fatal 2015 accident

Apple lowers prices of assorted USB-C adapters until end of March, 2017

Refurbished first-gen Apple Watch units now available at 14 to 16 off on most models

AT&T offers Call Protect app, looks to curb spam calls with new feature