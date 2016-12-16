iTunes gift card deals surface, in effect for a while longer

Friday, December 16th, 2016, 05:32

There are deals to be had via the iTunes Card Deals Twitter feed.

Breaking it down:

– Kroger is running 15 percent off iTunes cards until December 20th.



– Costco members can receive a $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49, a $100 iTunes gift card for $84.49 and a $200 iTunes gift card for $164.99 with a limit of three per member. Keep in mind that this is not actually a card, but a code delivered by email.

– Meijer is running 17 percent off iTunes gift cards at the moment.

– Sam’s Club is pricing four $25 iTunes gift cards at $84.47 until December 17th as long as you purchase the gift cards online.

– Fry’s is offering $25 iTunes gift cards for $20, albeit the card must be purchased within a Fry’s retail location.

