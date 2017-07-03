J.P. Morgan analyst predicts September launch for next-gen iPhone, units to be available in lower quantities

Thursday, July 20th, 2017, 05:18

He’s straying from the pack a bit, but analyst Rod Hall of J.P. Morgan has offered a statement predicting that Apple will continue to support the concept of a “super cycle” after the “iPhone 7s” family and “iPhone 8” launch. However, because of possible OLED screen issues related to Touch ID, launch quantities will likely be constrained.

The original J.P. Morgan estimates had predicted that Apple would have 9 million “iPhone 8” units available for launch and for sale before the end of September. Instead, Hall has predicted that the actual number is now closer to 2 million because of unspecified production problems, and has shifted quarterly unit forecasts accordingly.



Hall also stated that the relative lack of unavailability at launch and in the early days of the fiscal quarter ending in September will have a temporary effect on average selling price. Hall stated that the average selling price will not hit the peak of $681 as they predicted, but will be around $629.

He then went on to state that Apple’s holiday quarter, or Q1 of 2018, will be another matter and that the average selling price through fiscal year 2018 will dramatically climb to $759 from a previous guess of $717.

At present, it’s unclear where Hall’s data is being sourced from, whether it comes from independent sources or has been compiled from other published reports. Also not clear is how the estimated two million compares to the low quantities shipped of the iPhone 7 Plus at launch last year.

Via AppleInsider

