Leaked component images hint at next-gen iPhone features

The world may have gotten a glimpse of the next-gen iPhone’s components.

A redditor who shared some images from “a friend in the industry” has posted what appear to be assorted components and glass back panels for the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 designs.

The iPhone 8 front panel features top-to-bottom glass for the display, with a cut-out near the top for the camera and earpiece. The rear glass panel includes a vertical dual-camera cutout with what appears to be the camera’s external component nearby. The camera component includes a top and bottom camera with spacing in the middle for what has been rumored to be the camera’s flash.



Perhaps most surprising about the iPhone 8 glass panels is any sign of a Touch ID sensor hole. This could correspond with rumors that the iPhone 8 has an embedded Touch ID sensor within its front display. It’s unknown as to whether the iPhone 7s or 7s Plus panels will incorporate a rear Touch ID sensor.

There also appears to be some regulatory information on the alleged iPhone 8 rear glass panel. While not all iPhone 7’s currently on the market contain this information, some countries still do by law.

Via 9to5Mac and Reddit

