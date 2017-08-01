Leaked images show dozens of potential new workout options for next-gen Apple Watch

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, 05:18

This could lead to something pretty neat.

Brazilian web site iHelp Br has located dozens of new workout icons within a developer beta. The icons include badminton, Aussie rules football, American football, baseball, skiing, surfing, sidewalk surfing (a.k.a. skateboarding), “snow sports,” paddle sports (of the water variety), pilates, bowling, and several others.

The icons have yet to show up on existing betas of watchOS 4 and it’s been speculated that they’s exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 3, which Apple is expected to announce in September.



It’s unknown as to exactly what Apple will do with the new workouts and how they’ll be measured by the Apple Watch Series 3’s assorted sensors.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via The Mac Observer and iHelp Br

