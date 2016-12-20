Leaked internal Tim Cook memo hints at additional desktops in Apple’s roadmap

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016, 05:02

Sometimes the internal leaked documents offer a pretty interesting look ahead.

In an internal post leaked to an employee message board, Apple CEO Tim Cook assured employees that the company is still committed to the Mac and that “great desktops” are coming. Apple’s desktop computers haven’t seen an upgrade in at least 433 days.

Within the message, Cook offered the following reassurance:

“If there’s any doubt about that with our teams, let me be very clear: we have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.”

Cook stated that the desktop is “very strategic” to Apple and that the current iMac is the best desktop Apple’s ever made and its 5K display is the best desktop display in the world.

Cook also argued that “you can rarely see precisely where you want to go from the beginning” and that “pulling strings” to see what’s coming next is one of Apple’s strengths, noting that the creation of Apple Watch led to the creation of ResearchKit, which lead to the creation of CareKit. Cook concludes the post by saying the company doesn’t do things for a return on investment, it explores new things because it’s exciting and might lead somewhere.

In spite of all this, Apple’s desktop Macs haven’t seen upgrades in over a year. The iMac’s last update was 433 days ago, the Mac Mini’s last update was 795 days ago and the Mac Pro’s last update was 1,097 days ago.

