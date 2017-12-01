Merry Christmas from O’Grady’s PowerPage!!!

Monday, December 25th, 2017, 03:33

It’s December 25th, it’s Christmas here in the United States and as such, the staff of O’Grady’s PowerPage will be taking the day off to spend time with friends, family, and amazing food (including the fabled Barylick Christmas Lasagna).

Have a safe and happy holiday, put the computers and devices aside for a bit, see the people you’ve missed and care about and have no fear, as we’ll be back tomorrow with the latest in macOS and iOS mobile news, rumors, tips and features.



Also, remember that one of the best gifts you can give your family is help with new devices, so if you find yourself having given someone a nifty gadget and they need help, put your heads together to figure it out and you’ll have a friend for life.

See you tomorrow, guys!!!

