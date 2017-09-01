Microsoft announces Office 2019, states users will be able to buy software via one-time fee as opposed to a recurring subscription

Thursday, September 28th, 2017, 05:39

You’ll be able to purchase Microsoft Office 2019 outright as opposed to signing up and paying for it on a monthly basis, as you currently have to do with Microsoft Office 2016.

Office 2019 will ship in the second half of 2018, Microsoft said, with a preview version scheduled for mid-2018. The Office 2019 suite will include the standard complement of Office apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, plus server apps like Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business. It’s thought that Microsoft will offer different versions of Office 2019, including a version for the Mac, but executives didn’t say.

Microsoft has called Office 2019 a suite of “perpetual” apps wherein a customer pays for them with a one-time fee as opposed to a recurring subscription. The company will continue to offer Office 365 on a subscription basis with the payment spread out over a longer period of time. At present, Microsoft’s Office 365 Home retails for $100 per year.



Microsoft provides another advantage to Office 365 subscribers in that even if a customer buys a $70 Personal subscription, that license is technically available to more than one device: one PC, one tablet, and one phone. Office 2019 can be installed only on a single PC. That’s important, as users who don’t have a valid Office license installed on a device can only view, not edit, documents.

