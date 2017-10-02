Microsoft officially ends support for Office for Mac 2011

Posted by:
Date: Friday, October 13th, 2017, 05:25
Category: High Sierra, Microsoft, News, Software

It had to come to an end sometime.

Microsoft has officially ended support for Office for Mac 2011. As such, there will be no further updates if anything goes wrong or stops working in Word, Excel, Powerpoint, or Outlook.

Microsoft has warned users the end was coming and made it very clear the official end of line would happen on October 12th, 2017. The company didn’t even bother to test Office 2011 for macOS High Sierra compatibility.


The company suggests upgrading to Office 2016 for Mac, which is also available for subscription.

As always, please let us know what you make of this in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer

Recent Posts

Apple adds 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to refurbished products list

Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 update

Rumor: Apple to abandon Touch ID in favor of facial recognition for next-gen iPhones

Wells Fargo adds Apple Pay functionality to more than 5,000 ATMs across the U.S.

Developer outlines possible attack that could trick iOS users into giving their Apple ID credentials away

Leave a Reply