Microsoft releases Surface notebooks starting at $999, seeks to compete against Apple, Google in education marketplace

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, 05:30

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple might have some competition form Microsoft in the sub-$999 notebook market.

Microsoft’s new Surface notebook now arrives in gold, platinum, blue and burgundy colors, has switched from a metal area around the keyboard for a softer microfiber lining, features a 13.5-inch touch screen, runs the latest Intel processors and gets 14.5 hours of battery life, according to Microsoft.

The notebook also runs the new Windows 10S operating system, which Microsoft stated would be faster and offer better security than previous versions of Windows 10.



Microsoft is presently targeting the notebook and Windows 10S at the education market, which is estimated around $15.6 billion, according research firm IDC. Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft and Apple had long dominated the school computing market, but Alphabet Inc.’s Google has made inroads recently with its low-priced and simple Chromebooks.

Windows 10S will be available on cheaper computers targeted at elementary schools where teachers want predictable, easy to maintain and quick-booting machines. Dell, Samsung and Toshiba, among others, will offer new PCs running Windows 10S from $229 starting this summer. With the new Surface notebook, Microsoft is hoping to attract college-age buyers who want both a reliable machine and premium design and materials.

The devices represent Microsoft first classic clamshell computer, whereas previous version were either a tablet or a hybrid tablet/notebook. The base model includes 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and runs on an Intel Core i5 processor. More expensive configurations are also available with a faster Intel Core i7 chip, storage capacities up to a terabyte and as much as 16GB of RAM.

With Windows 10S, the look and feel is similar to Windows 10, albeit the apps that can be downloaded are only available from Microsoft’s app store. Microsoft has stated that this extends battery life and makes the laptop faster and more secure.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Bloomberg

Related

Recent Posts