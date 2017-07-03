New Apple Park drone footage emerges, shows finishing work on landscaping, visitors center

Monday, July 24th, 2017, 05:50

Drone videographer Duncan Sinfield has completed and posted his mid-month flyover of the Apple Park campus, wherein Apple is apparently applying finishing touches such as landscaping.

Specifically this month, Sinfield highlights the work within the spaceship ring. Apple continues to planet trees and other greenery. When completed, the campus will be surrounded by around 9,000 trees and Apple’s efforts to find only the best tress have been detailed in the past.

Sinfield has also noted that Tantau Avenue, which runs alongside Apple Park, has been closed to public vehicle traffic over the last month as Apple continues to work on the visitor center. Apple is also hiring staff for the visitor center ahead of Apple Park’s grand opening.











Landscaping around the Apple Park site picked up momentum this month, especially in the inner-circle area where Apple has planted a large grove of trees.

Drone flyover videos have become a staple of the Apple Park construction progress. Earlier footage offered a look at Apple’s efforts to protect and faithfully resemble the historic Glendenning Bar on its new campus.

