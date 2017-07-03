New Apple Park drone footage emerges, shows work on visitor center, greenery, Glendenning Barn

Friday, July 14th, 2017, 05:48

The latest drone footage of the Apple Park campus, shot by Matthew Roberts, reveals the

visitor center taking shape, the reassembled historic barn, the lake/pond looking almost ready to be filled with water and additional greenery that’s been added.

The newly-planted trees help define what the space will be, and with the inclusion of them in the interior of the ring, this helps flesh out what the final green areas will look like.

Additional work has been done inside the glass-enclosed entrance to the Steve Jobs Theater, and viewers can see the visitor center, located across the street, starting to take shape. This will combine an on-site Apple Store with a cafe open to the public.











The large pond/small lake inside the ring has giant sheets of waterproof membrane laid out in the center, suggesting that water will soon be pumped into it.

Interestingly, Apple, which promised to protect and faithfully reassemble the historic Glendenning Barn and has individually numbered each piece to ensure accurate reconstruction. Last time we looked, reassembly was mostly complete, but tarpaulin on the roof suggested that work was still underway there. This has now been removed, showing the original roof in place.

The barn will not be left empty: Apple plans to use it to store equipment that will be used to maintain the grounds, a nod to its original purpose as part of a farm.

Finally, staff have begun to move into the new headquarters, with the campus reportedly driving up property values in the area.

