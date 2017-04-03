New Apple Park footage emerges, shows finishing touches, nighttime construction work

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 05:35

With Apple set to start moving employees into its new Apple Park campus come May, new drone footage from Duncan Sinfield shows construction workers putting the finishing touches on both the interior and exterior of the building.

The footage also shows progress being made on planting trees and other greenery across the 175 acre Cupertino campus.



The video also shows a close look at some of the parking amenities at Apple Park, and there’s expected to be a lot of it. The Steve Jobs Theater is also featured with a closeup and overhead view.







The video concludes with footage of Apple Park glowing in the dark, showing that work continues from dawn to dusk to get Apple Park ready for employees. The nighttime footage also shows just how big and bright Apple Park is already, and it will only seem bigger once construction is complete and all the lights are turned on.

As always, let us know what you make of the footage in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac

