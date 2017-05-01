New elements of Apple Park campus begin to surface in Maps

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 05:06

This is kind of neat.

In a recent update to Apple Maps’ data, Apple has included enhanced coverage of the Apple Park campus, the app now displaying 3D building models, walkways and other points of interest across the sprawling grounds.

The new data includes a comprehensive “Map” video with highly detailed 3D building models, guides to the roads running in and out of the campus, traffic directions, pedestrian walkways and more. The new maps also display a small manmade pond that sits on the grounds.



In addition, the Steve Jobs Theater has received its own Maps informational tag, although the ring-shaped office building along with ancillary buildings like the R&D facility, fitness center and above ground parking structures also lack labels.

Apple first began to include Apple Park mapping data to the Maps app back in March, offering interested users a sneak peak of what was to come. These images have not been updated and still depict the facility as it appeared during construction.

Recent drone footage of Apple Park has offered a view of a campus ready for employees to move in while contractors add the final touches on exterior work. The furniture has yet to arrive and landscaping remains incomplete, albeit workers are planting 9,000 trees that will occupy the grounds.

Employees have already started migrating into certain areas of Apple Park, including the R&D facility. More than 12,000 workers will make the move in a process expected to take six months to complete.

The Apple Park campus was designed in collaboration with architectural firm Foster + Partners, Apple Park is the brainchild of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The campus is being built on a former HP facility, replacing 5 million square feet of asphalt and concrete with grass, local vegetation and intelligently designed buildings powered by sustainable energy sources.

