New TSA policy requires U.S. passengers to remove iPads, MacBooks from carry-on bags for scanning

Thursday, July 27th, 2017, 05:26

Posted by:Date:Category:

Per a new policy issued by the Transportation Safety Administration on Wednesday, over the coming weeks and months, passengers will no longer be able to keep their iPads or smaller MacBook notebooks in their bags when passing through security screenings. Instead, the devices will have to be placed in a separate bin to be x-rayed.

The new policy states that “all electronics larger than a cell phone” will be subject to this scrutiny.

Previously, Apple’s ultra-thin iPad, as well as the MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook, were given approval to stay in a bag when being scanned.



The TSA, which tested this new electronics policy at 10 airports, cited that the trial run was successful and that the rule would expand to all U.S. airports in the weeks to come. The policy also comes on the heels of what the TSA characterized as “an increased threat to aviation security.”

As has been the standard practice with larger laptops for some time, iPads and smaller MacBooks will need to be removed from a carry-on bag and placed in a bit with nothing on top or below. This helps TSA scanners get a proper view of the insides of the laptop when passing through an X-ray machine.

A representative also stated that passengers may experience additional bag checks due to more extensive testing.

“Whether you’re flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

Related

Recent Posts