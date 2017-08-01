Newly published patent applications note possible Apple Pencil support on next-gen iPhones

Friday, August 25th, 2017, 05:32

Roughly a year ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that he had used an Apple Pencil on an iPhone.

On Thursday, Patently Apple noted a series of patents describing this, publishing two of them in the process:

Today two more patent applications from Apple about Apple pencil working with a smartphone have surfaced. For the first time, Apple’s patent verbiage actually listed the ‘iPhone’ as a target product for Apple Pencil. In patent application 20170242499 titled “Noise Correction for a Stylus Touch Device,” Apple notes that their patent figure 1 shows a touch screen such as a ‘smartphone or tablet.’ The patent later specifically clarifies that the smartphone and tablet are indeed an iPhone and iPad.



While an iPhone’s screen may be small for drawing, it’s been noted that the iOS 11 betas have added the ability to use the Pencil to markup webpages, emails, screenshots as well as taking handwritten notes.

Granted, there are the usual disclaimers about Apple patenting things that never actually make it to a final product, but this has a fair amount of demand behind it.

