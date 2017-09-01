Newly-released drone footage shows final touches to Apple Park construction, exterior of Steve Jobs Theater

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2017, 05:42
Apple Park is almost complete.

With construction on Apple Park nearing completion, a new drone video shot and shared by pilot Duncan Sinfield offers up a close look at the now-finished Steve Jobs Theater and it depicts landscaping progress at the campus, both inside and outside of the ring-shaped main building.

The theater features a 20-foot tall glass cylinder that overlooks the main campus building and is surrounded by greenery. It boasts the world’s largest freestanding carbon fiber roof and spans 120,000 square feet with an underground auditorium area that seats 1,000 people.




