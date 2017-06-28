Next-gen iPhone rumored to include faster 10W charging adapter, circuitry

Date: Thursday, June 29th, 2017, 05:50
This could be nifty.

On Wednesday, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis stated in a research note said the so-called “iPhone 8” will come bundled with a 10W power adapter with a USB-C connector and an integrated USB-C Power Delivery chip.

The Power Delivery chip, which is rumored to be incorporated into both the next-gen iPhone as well as its 10W power adapter, will be the same CYPD2104 chip found in Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and is thought to offer faster device charging functionality.


The statement reads as follows, with minor edits for clarity:

We believe that in the iPhone 8, Apple likely includes Cypress Semiconductor’s USB-C Power Delivery chip in the phone and an additional chip within the power brick in box (likely a new 10W, which would use a more integrated solution with Cypress Power Delivery).

It’s thought that the next-gen iPhone would be capable of fast charging via a Lightning to USB-C cable cable connected to the new 10W power adapter or Apple’s 29W USB-C power adapter for MacBook.

As such, Apple is presumed to include a Lightning to USB-C cable with the upcoming iPhone. Apple could also opt to include a female USB-C to male USB-A adapter in the box.

Apple’s current 5W Power Adapter for iPhone and 12W Power Adapter for iPad both have slower USB-A ports.

The next-gen iPhone is expected to have around a 2,700 mAh L-shaped two-cell battery pack.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors

