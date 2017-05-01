Nike announces “Day to Night” band collection for Apple Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017, 05:23
If you’re into nifty Apple Watch bands, this might be among the coolest things ever.

Nike has unveiled its “Day to Night” bands for the Apple Watch. The collection features four different colors of sport bands that include perforated holes to air out the user’s sweat.

While the Day to Night bands don’t glow in the dark, Nike has stated their colors are inspired by the various shades of the sky as it changes between dusk till dawn.


The Day to Night bands will be available come June 1st and sell for $49 a set through Nike.com or via store.apple.com, which will begin carrying the line come “early June”.

