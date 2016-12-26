Nintendo looks to release 2-3 titles per year on other platforms following Super Mario Run’s App Store success

Monday, December 26th, 2016, 05:48

In just under two weeks, Super Mario Run has rocketed to the top of Apple’s App Store charts and has surpassed 50 million downloads.

That being said, and because Nintendo likes money and fiscal solvency, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima revealed that Super Mario Run is just the start of a new strategy for mobile gaming. The company plans to release two or three new games next year, and continue that pattern beyond 2017, he said. Previously it was reported that popular titles Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing were on tap for a mobile release.



Kimishima offered no details as to whether future Nintendo mobile titles would be released in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, but said it is working on bringing Super Mario Run to the Android platform.

With the success of Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run, Nintendo seems driven towards bringing its properties to other platforms, something it had avoided for years.

