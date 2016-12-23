Pokemon GO 1.12.2 released, now includes integration with the Apple Watch

Friday, December 23rd, 2016, 05:21

The newest version of Pokemon GO just hit.

And it includes support for the Apple Watch.

Version 1.21.2, which just hit, includes the following fixes and changes:

– Pokemon GO for Apple Watch. – Minor text fixes.



There are several references to new Apple Watch faces and interactions available via this along with tie-ins to the main Pokemon GO app. As of now, it’s unknown as to whether the app coordinates with Apple’s HealthKit and whether the watch itself will be involved in tracking distances traveled.

The main app will ‘know’ when a watch is paired with the app, and appears to be able to push notifications to the watch.

Pokemon GO 1.12.1 is available for free and requires iOS 8.0 or later to install and run.

If you get a chance to try out Pokemon GO on your Apple Watch, please let us know about the experience in the comments.

Via the App Store

