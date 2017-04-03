Recently published patent application shows how Apple might incorporate Touch Bar, Touch ID functions into next-gen Magic Keyboard

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017, 05:02

Apple may be looking to bring both the Touch ID and Touch Bar features to an updated version of the Magic Keyboard.

A new Apple patent application, or at least some form of the application, shows a device may also include a processing unit positioned within the housing, and a primary display positioned at least partially within the housing and configured to display a graphical-user interface executed by the processing unit. In some embodiments, the display is an organic light-emitting diode display. The electronic device may be a keyboard device.



This change would address one of the main concerns expressed about the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, in that its advantages would become moot if the user were using an external keyboard.

Apple has also been rumored to have been holding discussions with dynamic keyboard maker Sonder, so there may be some interesting things coming down the pipe in this area.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Patently Apple

