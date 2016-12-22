Refurbished first-gen Apple Watch units now available at 14 to 16 off on most models

Thursday, December 22nd, 2016, 05:18

You can now snag a refurbished first-gen Apple Watch at a pretty decent savings.

Apple has just posted its cheapest model, a refurbished Apple Watch Series 1 in a 38mm rose gold aluminum case, is only $229. Others, like stainless steel versions of the Apple Watch Series 2, are available for $509, or about 15 percent off. This move follows Apple’s recent decision to start selling refurbished iPhone models on its online store.

Luxury goods buyers unfortunately won’t find the multi-thousand dollar Apple Watch Edition up for discount. The company notably left that eye-popping price tier, which originally included a 18-karat gold case and a five-digit price tag, out of its Series 2 refresh back in September. Instead, the company sells a ceramic version that costs about a tenth of the price.

