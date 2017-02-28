Rumor: 10.5-inch iPad Pro to feature 2,224 x 1,668 pixels resolution at 264 PPI

Tuesday, February 28th, 2017, 05:14

Even if it’s a rumor, there’s generally some truth to it.

It’s been said that Apple’s rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablet will feature a higher resolution of 2,224 × 1,668 pixels, while maintaining the same pixel density as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

The rumor hails from IHS Markit director of tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander.

Alexander, in an interview with Forbes, stated that the upcoming tablet will have a resolution of 2,224 × 1,668 pixels with a 264 PPI, equal to the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro at 2,048×1,536.



Alexander also stated that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro would feature slimmer bezels that would allow it to have the same overall footprint as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. She also stated that she expects the 10.5-inch iPad Pro to “arrive in the March-April timeframe,” which plays along with a rumored March event Apple is said to be planning.

Finally, Alexander also said Apple’s rumored low-cost 9.7-inch iPad Pro could start at $299, which would be $100 cheaper than the iPad Air 2. It could supplant the iPad mini 4, which Alexander said may not be updated.

