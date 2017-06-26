Rumor: Apple acquires SensoMotoric Instruments

Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, 05:57

It’s not confirmed yet, but Apple may have acquired an eye tracking technology company called SensoMotoric Instruments. The report is based on legal activity discovered through a shell company and Apple attorney Gene Levoff.

SensoMotoric Instruments was technically acquired by Venture Capital Corporation, which is purported to be connected to Apple. The current acquisition papers list the deal through Cupertino, California and any anonymous source stated that the deal closed today.

Based on information still listed on SMI’s website, the company envisions its eye tracking technology being used in “PCs to cars, and industrial processes.”



SMI offered the following description on its web site:

SMI sees computer vision becoming an integral part of day-to-day applications. To that end, our work adds critical value for doctors, patients, researchers, trainees, marketing and usability professionals and ultimately, for users of everyday appliances.

The company also highlights both augmented reality and virtual reality applications for its eye tracking technology. In addition to this, Apple CEO Tim Cook has noted that iOS 11 will incorporate augmented reality and that Apple’s ARKit tools will allow developers to create new applications centering around these technologies. Apple is also rumored to be developing a heads-up display for AR purposes.

Neither Apple nor SensoMotoric Instruments has confirmed the deal at present.

Via 9to5Mac and MacRumors

