Rumor: Apple begins manufacturing Siri Speaker, will debut unit at WWDC 2017

Apple’s long-awaited Siri Speaker may already be going through the manufacturing process with a debut date at WWDC 2017.

Per Bloomberg, sources have stated that Apple’s smart speaker system will feature “virtual surround sound technology” and deep integration with Apple’s current lineup. Prototype testing apparently began began months ago and the manufacturing company behind Apple’s AirPods will also be responsible for building out the new speaker.

Sources have also stated that the audio technology within the speaker will be louder and “reproduce sound more crisply” then rivals, and that Apple has considered measuring room acoustics to adjust sound levels.



Apple is entering the new home smart speaker market alongside other products such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Such a product would also allow Apple to tightly integrate the speaker within its own ecosystem of services.

HomeKit is already a significant addition in Apple’s ecosystem, but a smart speaker would bring Apple’s Siri assistant home. Integrating neatly within services like HomeKit and Apple Music would make the speaker all the more attractive.

The Worldwide Developer Conference is set to take place next week with rumors circulating that Apple may announce MacBook upgrades, a 10.5-inch iPad and new versions of iOS, watchOS, tvOS and macOS.

Via 9to5Mac and Bloomberg

