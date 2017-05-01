Rumor: Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted wearing glucose sensor designed for next-gen Apple Watch

Friday, May 19th, 2017, 05:32

If The Timster is doing it, that tends to indicate where Apple’s upcoming products might be going.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is said to have been spotted on his company’s corporate headquarters wearing a new, unannounced Apple Watch accessory that could be used to measure a user’s blood sugar levels in an non-intrusive fashion.

CNBC has reported that Tim Cook has been spotted wearing the prototype sense. It’s unknown as to whether this is an Apple-made device or peripheral created by an outside medical company.

The report also said that Cook even publicly discussed the device during an appearance at the University of Glasgow back in February. He said the device helped him understand how his body reacted to the foods he eats, and allowed him to keep his blood sugar more constant.



Per Cook:

“I’ve been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a few weeks,” Cook said without mentioning connectivity to the Apple Watch. “I just took it off before coming on this trip.”

The rumor follows the latest in a series citing Apple’s possible inclusion of a glucose monitoring sensor in its next-gen Apple Watch. Another rumor stated that Apple is also planning to include support for swappable smart bands that could add new functionality to the Apple Watch if a user desires.

Apple’s embrace of glucose technology is expected to be non-invasive, measuring through the skin with advanced sensors. By potentially selling it as a separate band, Apple could potentially receive Food and Drug Administration approval for the accessory without the need to have the same certification for the Apple Watch hardware itself.

Apple has been able to market the Apple Watch Series 2 as a fitness device given its waterproof seals and GPS support for distance-based activities like running. However its current health tracking only operate off of motion and heart rate.

Cook himself said in an interview earlier this month that the Apple Watch helped him shed 30 pounds by encouraging him to be active.

The next-gen Apple Watch, which is thought to carry the “Series 3” monicker, could arrive this September along with a next-gen iPhone.

